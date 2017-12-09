Harris-Anderson drops 50 as Waterloo West rolls past East 94-60

CaRondis Harris-Anderson torched the nets for 51 points as Waterloo West rolled past cross-town rival Waterloo East 94-60. Harris-Anderson accomplished the defeat despite going scoreless in the first quarter.

That stretch didn't go well for the Wahawks as a whole as East shot out to a 24-15 lead after the opening stanza. West outscored the Trojans 33-9 in a monster second quarter to take a 15 point lead at half. Harris-Anderson scored 18 in the second frame as the Wahawks would cruise over the final 16 minutes to snap a two-game losing streak.