Third ranked City High girls rally past number one Cedar Falls - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Third ranked City High girls rally past number one Cedar Falls

Posted: Updated:
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Ashley Joens scored 28 as number three Iowa City High erased an eight point halftime deficit to defeat top ranked Cedar Falls 59-54.

Joens, an Iowa State recruit, hit 19 of 23 free throws as City High used a 16-4 run in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Kiana Barney led Cedar Falls with 18 in the Tigers first loss of the season.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Third ranked City High girls rally past number one Cedar Falls

    Third ranked City High girls rally past number one Cedar Falls

    Friday, December 8 2017 11:52 PM EST2017-12-09 04:52:22 GMT

    Ashley Joens scored 28 as number three Iowa City High erased an eight point halftime deficit to defeat top ranked Cedar Falls 59-54. Joens, an Iowa State recruit, hit 19 of 23 free throws as City High used a 16-4 run in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

    More >>

    Ashley Joens scored 28 as number three Iowa City High erased an eight point halftime deficit to defeat top ranked Cedar Falls 59-54. Joens, an Iowa State recruit, hit 19 of 23 free throws as City High used a 16-4 run in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

    More >>

  • Three Cyclones earn AP All-Big 12 Honors

    Three Cyclones earn AP All-Big 12 Honors

    Friday, December 8 2017 6:57 PM EST2017-12-08 23:57:33 GMT

    Iowa State's Joel Lanning, David Montgomery, and Kamari Cotton-Moya earned were named to the Associated Press All-Big 12 First Team on Friday, Lanning excelled in his first year playing on the defensive side of the ball. 

    More >>

    Iowa State's Joel Lanning, David Montgomery, and Kamari Cotton-Moya earned were named to the Associated Press All-Big 12 First Team on Friday, Lanning excelled in his first year playing on the defensive side of the ball. 

    More >>

  • Carlson, Haldeman lead Northern Iowa over UT Arlington 62-58

    Carlson, Haldeman lead Northern Iowa over UT Arlington 62-58

    Friday, December 8 2017 12:19 AM EST2017-12-08 05:19:58 GMT

    Klint Carlson scored 24 points, Spencer Haldeman added 10, including a key 3-pointer with 25 seconds left, to help Northern Iowa beat UT Arlington 62-58 on Thursday night.

    More >>

    Klint Carlson scored 24 points, Spencer Haldeman added 10, including a key 3-pointer with 25 seconds left, to help Northern Iowa beat UT Arlington 62-58 on Thursday night.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.