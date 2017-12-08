Bomb Threat Forces Dallas Convention Center Evacuation

A bomb threat forced an evacuation Friday afternoon at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

The city says Dallas police dispatch received the phoned threat just after 4 p.m., and the building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Dallas police officers and firefighters responded to investigate.

There has been no estimate provided as to when the convention center may reopen.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit service is affected by the convention center closure. DART says all rail passengers may experience delays due to the police activity. A bus bridge is in place from Union to Cedars station.

The convention center is hosting the 2018 Call of Duty World League video game tournament this weekend, and it is also site of the BMW Dallas Marathon Health & Fitness Expo.

The Dallas Marathon is set for this weekend, and runners were at the convention center Friday afternoon to pick up their packets when the center was temporarily closed, according to a tweet from the Dallas Marathon account.

The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center has been temporarily CLOSED. We will provide an update on when the BMW Dallas Marathon Health & Fitness Expo will reopen as we are able. — BMW Dallas Marathon (@DallasMarathon) December 8, 2017

In a subsequent update, organizers said participants in Saturday's Coors Light 5K/10K may pick up their bibs or complete their on-site registration pre-race beginning at 6 a.m. on the west side of Dallas City Hall off Akard Street.

The health and fitness expo will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, and T-shirts will be available there for participants following their events.