Impending snow has many preparing

The first week of December has come and gone and some Iowans are still wearing shorts.

"Yea, not having to shovel or get the snow blower out has been nice," said one man pumping gas in shorts and a t-shirt.

Others, like the lady at the next pump, are ready for a true snow. "Absolutely, we need it."

"Whats the worst part about snow in Iowa?" asked KWWL.

"Shoveling and ice," said another man cleaning his windshield.

Whether people are excited about the snow or not, it is coming and that means it is time to prepare.

"There is no way to predict it," said Caleb Weikert, owner of Weikert Contracting.

For local snow removal companies like Weikert Contracting its all about being on the defense; making sure no matter when the snow comes, they are ready to combat the elements.

"It is a tough business. Nothing runs well when it is freezing cold, snowing, and blowing. You have to have stuff ready to go. Usually, in the fall, we start pulling everything out and going over it, and making sure everything is ready to go," said Weikert.

But Weikert certainly isn't complaining about the fact there are only a few flakes on the ground, the roads are dry, or that November brought mainly warm temperatures.

"It has been really nice for us because we are a paving and maintenance company and so we are still busy getting signs put in developments and getting striping finished up for the year. So, it is always nice to get those extra weeks in of warm weather, but it is always in the back of your mind. It is going to be coming. It is Iowa," said Weikert.

For now, Eastern Iowa is waiting for Mother Nature to make her first mark on winter.