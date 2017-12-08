'Where's Waldo' love story sparks holiday tradition

Corey and Dee Chestnut met five years ago online.

"I jokingly said lets find each other as Waldo's in a super public place but I was kidding, I was definitely joking around," Dee laughed.

Corey agreed to dress as Waldo from the 'Where's Waldo' books, the character is known for hiding in plain sight.

They each showed up to Green Square Park on December 1, 2012 dressed in Waldo's famous stripes.

"Right away we just clicked, we found each other," Dee says.

She tells us her "ah ha" moment happened while shopping in Baltimore.

"I came across a shirt with Waldo on it and it said a good man is hard to find and I was like whoa I'm gonna marry Waldo, I just sort of knew," she says.

They took their love to new heights just seven months later and got married in a hot air balloon.

Each year the couple has continued the Waldo tradition at the Cedar Rapids Holiday DeLight Parade.

Two years ago they had a baby and named her Magnolia, and soon they will be having another.

"In about 4.5 weeks we'll have another baby girl," Dee says.

The family continues to embrace the tradition each year, after all it's how they got started.

"We have the most fun in the simplest places," Corey says.

The Chestnut family will be walking in the 2017 parade tomorrow night.

It starts at 5:30 in downtown Cedar Rapids.