AP names Iowa State's Campbell Big 12 Coach of the Year

AMES (KWWL) -

Iowa State second year head coach Matt Campbell earned his second conference Coach of the Year honor in three days. Campbell was given the honor by the Associated Press just days after being voted as the top coach by the league's coaches.

Campbell's Cyclones went 7-5 this season coming off a 3-9 campaign from a year ago. The record secured Iowa State's first winning season since 2009 and first bowl berth in five years. Iowa State will face Memphis in the Liberty Bowl on December 30. That game was recently announced as a sell-out.

Campbell signed a new 6-year contract at Iowa State last week.

