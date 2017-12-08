AP names Iowa State's Campbell Big 12 Coach of the Year

Ashley Joens scored 28 as number three Iowa City High erased an eight point halftime deficit to defeat top ranked Cedar Falls 59-54. Joens, an Iowa State recruit, hit 19 of 23 free throws as City High used a 16-4 run in the fourth quarter to put the game away.More >>
Ashley Joens scored 28 as number three Iowa City High erased an eight point halftime deficit to defeat top ranked Cedar Falls 59-54. Joens, an Iowa State recruit, hit 19 of 23 free throws as City High used a 16-4 run in the fourth quarter to put the game away.More >>
Iowa State's Joel Lanning, David Montgomery, and Kamari Cotton-Moya earned were named to the Associated Press All-Big 12 First Team on Friday, Lanning excelled in his first year playing on the defensive side of the ball.More >>
Iowa State's Joel Lanning, David Montgomery, and Kamari Cotton-Moya earned were named to the Associated Press All-Big 12 First Team on Friday, Lanning excelled in his first year playing on the defensive side of the ball.More >>
Klint Carlson scored 24 points, Spencer Haldeman added 10, including a key 3-pointer with 25 seconds left, to help Northern Iowa beat UT Arlington 62-58 on Thursday night.More >>
Klint Carlson scored 24 points, Spencer Haldeman added 10, including a key 3-pointer with 25 seconds left, to help Northern Iowa beat UT Arlington 62-58 on Thursday night.More >>
Freshman Lindell Wigginton scored 24 points and Iowa State held off rival Iowa 84-78 on Thursday night, its eighth straight home win over the Hawkeyes. Nick Weiler-Babb had 15 points and 10 assists for the Cyclones (6-2), who've won six in a row after a 0-2 start.More >>
Freshman Lindell Wigginton scored 24 points and Iowa State held off rival Iowa 84-78 on Thursday night, its eighth straight home win over the Hawkeyes. Nick Weiler-Babb had 15 points and 10 assists for the Cyclones (6-2), who've won six in a row after a 0-2 start.More >>
Iowa State (3-5, 0-0 Big 12) fell to Iowa (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) by a score of 61-55 on Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum.More >>
Iowa State (3-5, 0-0 Big 12) fell to Iowa (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) by a score of 61-55 on Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum.More >>