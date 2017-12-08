Three Cyclones earn AP All-Big 12 Honors

The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa State's Joel Lanning, David Montgomery, and Kamari Cotton-Moya earned were named to the Associated Press All-Big 12 First Team on Friday,

Lanning excelled in his first year playing on the defensive side of the ball. The senior from Ankeny led Iowa State with 110 tackles and 5 sacks after moving from the quarterback position. Lanning, who is also ISU's third leading rusher, played more than 900 snaps on offense, defense, and special teams during the 2017 regular season.

Montgomery spent the year as one of the most dominant running backs in the the conference. The sophomore, known for his ability to break tackles, racked up 1,094 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Cotton-Moya, playing in his final season, tallied 60 tackles and three interceptions in his senior campaign.

Iowa State wide receiver Allen Lazard, offensive lineman Jake Campos, and defensive back Brian Peavy were named to the Big 12's second team.