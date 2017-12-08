Three Cyclones earn AP All-Big 12 Honors - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Three Cyclones earn AP All-Big 12 Honors

Posted: Updated:

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • Iowa State Cyclones

    Cyclones

    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>
    The latest news and information for the Iowa State University Cyclones sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.More >>
AMES (KWWL) -

Iowa State's Joel Lanning, David Montgomery, and Kamari Cotton-Moya earned were named to the Associated Press All-Big 12 First Team on Friday,

Lanning excelled in his first year playing on the defensive side of the ball. The senior from Ankeny led Iowa State with 110 tackles and 5 sacks after moving from the quarterback position. Lanning, who is also ISU's third leading rusher, played more than 900 snaps on offense, defense, and special teams during the 2017 regular season.

Montgomery spent the year as one of the most dominant running backs in the the conference. The sophomore, known for his ability to break tackles, racked up 1,094 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Cotton-Moya, playing in his final season, tallied 60 tackles and three interceptions in his senior campaign.

Iowa State wide receiver Allen Lazard, offensive lineman Jake Campos, and defensive back Brian Peavy were named to the Big 12's second team.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Third ranked City High girls rally past number one Cedar Falls

    Third ranked City High girls rally past number one Cedar Falls

    Friday, December 8 2017 11:52 PM EST2017-12-09 04:52:22 GMT

    Ashley Joens scored 28 as number three Iowa City High erased an eight point halftime deficit to defeat top ranked Cedar Falls 59-54. Joens, an Iowa State recruit, hit 19 of 23 free throws as City High used a 16-4 run in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

    More >>

    Ashley Joens scored 28 as number three Iowa City High erased an eight point halftime deficit to defeat top ranked Cedar Falls 59-54. Joens, an Iowa State recruit, hit 19 of 23 free throws as City High used a 16-4 run in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

    More >>

  • Three Cyclones earn AP All-Big 12 Honors

    Three Cyclones earn AP All-Big 12 Honors

    Friday, December 8 2017 6:57 PM EST2017-12-08 23:57:33 GMT

    Iowa State's Joel Lanning, David Montgomery, and Kamari Cotton-Moya earned were named to the Associated Press All-Big 12 First Team on Friday, Lanning excelled in his first year playing on the defensive side of the ball. 

    More >>

    Iowa State's Joel Lanning, David Montgomery, and Kamari Cotton-Moya earned were named to the Associated Press All-Big 12 First Team on Friday, Lanning excelled in his first year playing on the defensive side of the ball. 

    More >>

  • Carlson, Haldeman lead Northern Iowa over UT Arlington 62-58

    Carlson, Haldeman lead Northern Iowa over UT Arlington 62-58

    Friday, December 8 2017 12:19 AM EST2017-12-08 05:19:58 GMT

    Klint Carlson scored 24 points, Spencer Haldeman added 10, including a key 3-pointer with 25 seconds left, to help Northern Iowa beat UT Arlington 62-58 on Thursday night.

    More >>

    Klint Carlson scored 24 points, Spencer Haldeman added 10, including a key 3-pointer with 25 seconds left, to help Northern Iowa beat UT Arlington 62-58 on Thursday night.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.