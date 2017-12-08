Underpass to be added to Hwy 58 and Viking Rd next year

Relief is on the way for area drivers at one of the state's most dangerous intersections.

The Viking Road and Highway 58 intersection in Cedar Falls is marked as one of the most dangerous intersections by the Iowa Department of Transportation, but a new project could possibly help with that problem.

The Iowa DOT is set to start building an underpass at the intersection, which will allow Highway 58 to go underneath Viking Road. This project will cost $32.1 million.

During this time of the year, dozens are headed to the stores near Viking Plaza, bringing a lot of traffic to the area.

"There's just a lot of traffic during the holiday season throughout Highway 58 and Viking," said Taylor Hoefer, Cedar Falls."Lots of accidents can occur just if you're not smart and paying attention."

Traffic on Highway 58 and Viking Road has been piling up, causing a headache for many drivers.

"It's definitely annoying," said Hoefer. "Obviously you want to get to where you're going, that's what everyone is out doing this time of year, but I just stay focused...I know how dangerous this area can be."

Some drivers say they avoid the area all together, but others say they have no choice. Hoefer works at Scheels and leaves her house extra early to get to work on time.

"Like 30 minutes early before our scheduled shifts so we can get there on time, avoid any accidents or slow traffic," said Hoefer.

Relief is in sight, the DOT is working with the City of Cedar Falls to bring an underpass to the intersection. The DOT reports 74 crashes at the intersection in the last three years. They are hopeful the underpass will lower that and keep traffic moving. The City of Cedar Falls is set to pay $11.2 million for the project, while the DOT will cover the rest

The DOT says the project should start next spring. For more information on the project CLICK HERE.