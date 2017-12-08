Man found guilty of murder in woman's 2000 disappearance

For a second time, a man has been found guilty of murder in the 2000 disappearance of his fiance.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that a judge on Friday found 51-year-old Tait Purk guilty of second-degree murder for the death of Cora Okonski, whose body has never been found.

In May, an Iowa County jury convicted Purk of murder in the case, but a judge found the verdict wasn't backed by evidence.

Okonski disappeared in April 16, 2000, while she was living with Purk in Tama. Purk had told authorities she had left to buy cigarettes and never returned.

A former fellow inmate of Purk's testified that Purk told him he had killed his fiance during an argument, kept her body in a bathroom closet overnight and then buried her.

------

Information from: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, http://www.wcfcourier.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.