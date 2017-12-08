Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church to present its Chris - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church to present its Christmas Cantata "Hasten to Adore Thee"

Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church will present its Christmas Cantata "Hasten to Adore Thee" this weekend. 

The program will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday December 10, with a Christmas carol sing. Following the carol sing, the 33-voice choir, instruments, children's voices and narrators will present "Hasten to Adore Thee". A cookie reception will follow in Fellowship Hall. 

The program will last an hour. There is no admission charge and all are welcome. 

For more information, please contact Sue Feltman, Director of Music at suefeltman@cfu.net

