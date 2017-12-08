Mother wants answers; says school served moldy sandwich

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A high school student say he was served what looks like a moldy sandwich at school.

The boy sent these photos of it to his mother.

He said he was shocked at what he saw, and his mother sent out a warning on social media for students to check their lunches before they eat them.

"Accidents happen. Things happen, and that's always out of somebody's control. But I said my main concern was if he would have swallowed that, seeing how that's one of his allergies, it would have been a situation where he had to be rushed to the emergency room," mom Tahira Waters said.

The school says it was not intentionally served that way and said the student was given a replacement.