Family of murdered Bellevue man not giving up search for killer

It's been nearly a year since James Remakel was found murdered in his Bellevue home, but his family is not giving up the search for his killer.

Investigators say the 59-year-old was found on Christmas day, dead from "multiple sharp edged entries" made from a sharp-edged tool.

"We're all pretty surprised that nobody's been arrested, there hasn't been a conviction made," said Jeff Remakel, James' nephew.

He remembers his uncle fondly.

"He was a guy that had a lot of fun, always trying to make people laugh, always wanting to have a good time. Had a big heart," Jeff said. "There's times in his life where he didn't have much, but if somebody was to go to him and need something, he'd be more than willing to help out."

Jeff says James liked to fish and worked construction most of his life.

He also says he was a quiet man that kept to himself, making it even more surprising that he would be murdered.

"I just want to know why, why it had to happen. James was a guy that a lot of people probably wouldn't agree with his lifestyle, or the way he lived or the way he chose to live. But he loved life, and he didn't want to die. He enjoyed what he did," Jeff said.

Now Jeff and his family are asking for your help in finding James' killer.

"We truly believe that somebody knows something. That whoever did this has probably told friends or told somebody what he's done," he said.

The family is now offering to match the reward for information on his killer, pushing that total to $4,000.

If you know anything, please call either the Jackson County Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 563-652-2212 or the Bellevue Police Department at 563-872-4545.