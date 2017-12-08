Charles City man arrested for allegedly stealing many items from Iowa cemeteries

Someone is accused of stealing from Iowa cemeteries.

This morning, we're learning a hidden camera helped police arrest a man.

The Charles City Police Department posted pictures on Facebook from the hidden camera.

The pictures show a man stealing Christmas lights from a small tree next to a gravesite.

Police later arrested Terry Brandt of Charles City. He's been charged with theft and possession of stolen items.

Below is what the Charles City Police Department posted about the arrest:

The CCPD took a theft report of items stolen off of a grave at Riverside Cemetery. The reporting party had installed a camera (pictures in previous post) and had then caught a person on camera taking Christmas lights. Officers found the subject with the help of social media (all of you. Thanks!) and the stolen items were found at a residence in the 500 block of Hulin St.

Through the investigation, items were also recovered in the 200 blk of Ferguson St, 100 blk of Hulin St and the 400 bl of N Jackson St. Terry Brandt, 43, Charles City, was arrested and charged with two counts of 5th degree theft and one count of possession of stolen property from a item stolen from a cemetery in the county.

Other charges are pending as the investigation continues. Numerous items were taken from the residences.

They also posted that if you or your family are missing something, please contact Captain Brandon Franke at (641) 228-3366 and describe what you are missing and we will see if we recovered it.

