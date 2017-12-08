Boys & Girls Clubs go public with new teen center campaign

Boys & Girls Clubs go public with new campaign

Together we can. That's the theme for The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley new capital campaign.

The Clubs announced the campaign to raise money for a new Waterloo teen center and to make improvements to the existing club facilities on lime street

Supporters of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley gathered Thursday night in the Alumni Suite at the McLeod Center to kick off the public portions of the 5-point-5 million dollar campaign.

C-E-O Chuck Rowe told supporters 4-point-3 million has already been raised, behind the scenes, in the quiet phase.

Now, Rowe says, t's time to go public, because together we can make it happen.

"What we're asking the public to do right now is help us finish off this campaign, get to that goal. We're almost there. We're so close and all we need is everyone's help to jump on board and help us reach that goal,: Rowe said.

The new teen center will be called the Otto Schoitz Teen And Education Center.

The Otto Schoitz Foundation Is leading the way in the campaign with a one million dollar gift to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley.

They hope to have the goal met by spring.