Waterloo American Legion hosts Veterans Christmas Party

The American Legion Becker Chapman Post 138 in Waterloo is kicking off the Holidays with an early Christmas party.

During the party, the Legion will be collecting Toys for Tots. Anyone who brings a new unwrapped toy worth $10 or more will be entered into a drawing.

This Saturday, the Legion is inviting everyone to their Veterans Christmas party. The event starts at 5 pm and will have live music going all night long.

Everyone is invited to hear the band Vinyl Frontier perform holiday favorites and classics from the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

The Legion will be serving chili, peanut butter sandwiches, and dessert for $5.