Carlson, Haldeman lead Northern Iowa over UT Arlington 62-58 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Carlson, Haldeman lead Northern Iowa over UT Arlington 62-58

Posted: Updated:

  • KWWL.com LinksMore>>

  • UNI Panthers

    Panthers

    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>
    Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.More >>
CEDAR FALLS (AP) -

Klint Carlson scored 24 points, Spencer Haldeman added 10, including a key 3-pointer with 25 seconds left, to help Northern Iowa beat UT Arlington 62-58 on Thursday night.

Northern Iowa (7-2) led 59-52 with three minutes remaining before Kaelon Wilson and Kevin Hervey each made a 3-pointer to pull the Mavericks to 59-58 with 50 seconds left. Haldeman answered with a 3, and Hervey missed two 3-point attempts to end it.

Carlson was 8-of-13 shooting for the Panthers, who made 11 of their 24 field goals from long range. Haldeman was 4 of 7 from the floor and made two 3-pointers.

Hervey scored 17 points and Erick Neal added 14 to lead UT Arlington (7-2).  Wilson finished with 10 points and Johnny Hamilton grabbed 15 rebounds.
   

during the stretch.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.