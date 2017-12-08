Carlson, Haldeman lead Northern Iowa over UT Arlington 62-58

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

Klint Carlson scored 24 points, Spencer Haldeman added 10, including a key 3-pointer with 25 seconds left, to help Northern Iowa beat UT Arlington 62-58 on Thursday night.

Northern Iowa (7-2) led 59-52 with three minutes remaining before Kaelon Wilson and Kevin Hervey each made a 3-pointer to pull the Mavericks to 59-58 with 50 seconds left. Haldeman answered with a 3, and Hervey missed two 3-point attempts to end it.

Carlson was 8-of-13 shooting for the Panthers, who made 11 of their 24 field goals from long range. Haldeman was 4 of 7 from the floor and made two 3-pointers.

Hervey scored 17 points and Erick Neal added 14 to lead UT Arlington (7-2). Wilson finished with 10 points and Johnny Hamilton grabbed 15 rebounds.



