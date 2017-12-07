Chubby squirrel takes off with Christmas candy - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Chubby squirrel takes off with Christmas candy

A New Jersey couple is shocked by what they see on camera. A chubby squirrel is stealing candy from their holiday treat tray. The family placed a tray of goodies on their porch for the mailman and delivery people. They wondered why so much had gone missing. It turns out, a greedy squirrel was getting its paws into two-dozen squares of chocolate.

