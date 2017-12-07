Police use fake packages to catch porch pirates

The Hiawatha Police Department is going above and beyond when it comes to cracking down on porch pirates this holiday season.

They are using fake packages as bait to catch thieves.

The packages are equipped with a GPS-like device.

"We get instant notification you know as soon as somebody picks it up and we have the ability to track that and find them," says Chief Dennis Marks.

The packages look authentic, they are even addressed.

"It's gonna look just like your neighbors package sitting on their door," Chief Marks told us.

It's a warning to thieves, you never know what you are picking up.

"They should just know they are rolling the dice on whether or not the package they pick up is one that we or another agency have placed out there," says Chief Marks.

The Department is asking people to volunteer their porches for the stings.

Those who wish to help can contact Captain Ben Kamm at 319-393-1212.

Hiawatha police have had the technology for the last year and they have used it in a variety of ways even putting it on bicycles or purses to try and catch thieves in action.





