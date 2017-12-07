A boy hit by a car while riding his bike

A young boy was hit by a car while riding his bike in downtown Waterloo.

The boy was crossing East Mullan Avenue near The Salvation Army around 3:30, Thursday afternoon when he was hit by a car.

Waterloo Police say the accident happened during a red light, so the car was not going very fast.

According to police, the boy sustained only minor injuries. There was not any visible damage to the boy's bike.

Police are investigating the incident and say the setting sun may have been a factor.