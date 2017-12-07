Police respond to incident at Burger King, find toy gun - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police respond to incident at Burger King, find toy gun

Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Waterloo Police say they responded to a Burger King for a report of a person with a gun.

Police were called to the 100 block of Tower Park Drive before 3:00 this afternoon.

Customers were reporting there was a person waving a gun around inside the restaurant, come to find out it was a toy gun.

Police say no one was hurt. No word on any arrest.

The restaurant is back open.

