Riverboat Foundation awards over $1 million to local groups

A foundation apart of the Riverside Casino awarded over $1 million to local non-profit groups and government organizations.

The Washington County Riverboat Foundation awards grants two times a year with a goal to make Washington County a better place to live and work. On December 6, 33 grants were given out, totaled at $1,002,755.

A significant portion of the funds went to helping schools in the area such as near six-figure project of transforming the library at Mid-Prairie schools. The biggest projects funding will help will be adding an emergency shelter backup generator in Wellman, finishing a community gym in Kalona, and a Kewash Trail Kirkwood connection. All three of those projects total over $100,000.