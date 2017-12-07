DIGGING DEEPER: Tracing murder suspect's footsteps

A day after investigators make an arrest in connection with a murder, KWWL is tracing the suspects footsteps hours before the alleged murder.

27-year-old Ethan Davis is facing first degree murder charges in connection with the death of 31-year-old Curtis Ross. In a press conference Wednesday, DCI investigators would not comment as to a motive for the murder, explaining it is still part of the investigation.

The motive-the biggest question, prompted KWWL to look at a timeline of events.

According to court documents, hours before Curtis Ross was killed, Ethan Davis broke into a Seymour home. Wayne County Sheriff Keith Davis said authorities got a call around 11:42 a.m. from Shayla Stevens, who he described as Davis' former girlfriend. Authorities say Davis broke into the home of Jarvis Kennebeck.

"He pistol whipped Shalya Stevens' boyfriend while he was in there-leaving evidentiary marks on his face from the 9 mm handgun he carried," said Sheriff Davis. "Pointed the gun at her and then fired off the round into the ceiling of the house. They have a one and a half-year-old child and he took off with the child."

Authorities say Davis left before they could get there, saying he later took the child and dropped him off at a friend's house. Sheriff Davis says the Wayne County Sheriff's office then issued a warrant out for Ethan Davis. Deputies also searched for Davis for hours, but he wasn't located.

The drive from Seymour to Lake Rathbun in Appanoose County is about 25 miles away, close to a 30 min drive.

Curtis Ross was hunting near Lake Rathbun that afternoon. He was reported missing on Saturday at 1 a.m. According to lead DCI Special Agent Michael Motsinger, his body was found sometime before 9 a.m. that morning.

What is still unclear is what happened between the hours Davis left Seymour and the alleged encounter in the woods. According to friends who knew Curtis well, they don't believe he even knew Ethan Davis.

The Wayne County Sheriff offered his own perception of events.

"And this is just my opinion-that's all it is- is that he was just at the wrong place, at the wrong time-I'm afraid," said Sheriff Davis.

Authorities say Ethan Davis turned himself in on Nov. 25th around 9:41 p.m to authorities in Wayne County.

Davis made his first court appearance Thursday on murder charges. He's being held at the Wayne County Jail and his bond is set at one million dollars.