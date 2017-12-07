Driver seriously injured in crash involving car and semi - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Driver seriously injured in crash involving car and semi

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
On Wednesday, the Bremer County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident at the intersection of Highway 63 and 250th St., near Denver.

Authorities say Russell Schmitz, 57, of Wellsburg was driving northbound in a semi pulling a trailer. Kay Michel, 61, of Waterloo was attempting to cross Highway 63; when she went into the intersection, authorities say her car was hit on the driver's side by the semi.

The Bremer County Sheriff's Office says Michel was taken to Allen Hospital with serious injuries, and later airlifted to Iowa City.

Schmitz was not hurt. 

