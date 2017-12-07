Ceremony today to mark 76 years since attack on Pearl Harbor - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Ceremony today to mark 76 years since attack on Pearl Harbor

Written by Ally Crutcher
Today marks 76 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor.

More than 2,000 Americans died in the attack. Today, the National Park Service and the U.S. Navy will host a ceremony in Hawaii to remember the victims.

Pearl Harbor survivors and World War II veterans will be in attendance. 

