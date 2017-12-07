Garage extensively damaged, firefighter hurt after Decorah fire

A garage was extensively damaged and one firefighter sustained minor burn injuries after a fire in Decorah.

The Decorah Fire Department says the call came in just before 5 p.m. Wednesday to a building on the 700 block of Montgomery St.

According to the DFD, firefighters were able to put out the blaze in a two stall garage, and recover some personal contents that were returned to the owner.

One firefighter suffered minor burns, and was treated and released from the hospital.

The cause of the fire appears to a be a wood-burning stove, according to a press release.

They don't know how much damage was caused, but do say it was "extensive."