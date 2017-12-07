"Deputy Elf," Leo the Elf back with the Bremer County Sheriff's Office

The holidays are just around the corner, and KWWL caught up with an eastern Iowa Sheriff's Office.

They have an elf helping them get ready.

Leo the Elf is working with the Bremer County Sheriff's Office right now.

His name, Leo, stands for law enforcement officer.

His story began last year. Santa was in Waverly, when he flagged over a deputy. He asked if the Bremer County Sheriff's Office could look after Leo until Christmas.

He said Leo had been getting into some trouble up in the North Pole, and thought it might be a good idea for him to learn from the deputies.

They took him in and "deputized" him.

Deputies captures pictures of Leo riding along with patrol officers, assisting drivers stuck in the snow, and even helping log evidence.

Leo did get into trouble a few times. He LOVES the candy dish.

He once chased deer away during hunting season, and even put caution tape up all over the sheriff's office.

Leo spent some time in a holding cell and had to wash some cars as his punishment.

Despite some mischief, Leo and the sheriff's office became quite the team. Leo became a great way for the sheriff's office to show people what they do at work.

Leo also learned a lot from working in Bremer County for 25 days. So, Santa allowed the impish elf to return this year.

This year, Leo even has a proper uniform that was made for him.

If you would like to follow Leo's adventures, you can like the Bremer County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page.

They'll be posting almost every day before Christmas. On Christmas, Santa will pick Leo up and bring him back to the North Pole.

The posts usually happen around 5 in the morning!