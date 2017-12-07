Part of Cedar Rapids home damaged in fire

Part of a home is damaged after a fire breaks out early Thursday morning.

It happened in Cedar Rapids on L Street SW just after midnight.

Authorities say smoke was coming from the vents inside the home and firefighters found a fire inside the ceiling on the second floor.

They were able to extinguish it and there is only minor damage to the ceiling.

Five people were inside at the time, but they were able to get out safely.

Authorities say no one was hurt and the smoke alarms were working at the time.

The American Red Cross assisted and the fire is under investigation.