UPDATE THIS MORNING: Waterloo Police say man in critical condition after shooting

UPDATE: Waterloo Police confirm a man was shot last night in a shooting along Columbia Street.



Police say he's now in critical condition.



Police tell KWWL no arrests have been made.



Waterloo police confirm they are investigating a shooting on Columbia Street.

The call for the shooting came in around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday night. Officers have not said how many people were shot, but fire crews did take one person away from the scene in an ambulance. Police have not confirmed if that person was shot at this time.

People nearby told a KWWL crew at the scene that they heard several shots ring out.

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL on air and online as more details become available.