Iowa Women beat Iowa State 61-55 at Hilton

Iowa State (3-5, 0-0 Big 12) fell to Iowa (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) by a score of 61-55 on Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones were plagued by a cold shooting performance, as they were just 18-of-61 (29.5 percent) from the field, including 7-of-26 from beyond the arc.

The Hawkeyes were led by Makenzie Meyer with a game high 18 points including 4 three pointers in the first half. Megan Gustafson recorded her ninth double-double of the season with 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks.

Iowa State was led by junior Bridget Carleton, who poured in 17 points, including an 11-of-12 performance from the free throw line. Adriana Camber scored 11 points, followed by a career-high 10 from Bride Kennedy-Hopoate. Carleton also dished out a career-high six assists.

