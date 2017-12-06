Santa Cop program helps family of Waterloo firefighter who died of cancer

It's the season of giving and for one area family on the receiving end it means more than words can explain.

Justin Junk was a Waterloo firefighter who died of cancer in October leaving behind his wife Sarah and their four children, all under the age of ten.

They were one of the families nominated this year to be a part of the Cedar Rapids Police Department 'Santa Cop' program.

Each year the department buys for area families nominated for the program.

Today they bought for more than 100 kids.

Police officers helped pick out everything from coats to boots to gloves and hats.

Kids were even able to pick out a toy.

"We lost my husband in October and just to have like everything being so unknown to us, it's been kind of a blessing just to have this, something fun for my kids to look forward to and just kind of bring back some normalcy to our lives," Sarah Junk told us.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department also adopted the family for Christmas this year.

Santa Cop is possible thanks to the Cedar Rapids Police Protective Charity which is funded by the officers as well as other donors in the community.

Today the Cedar Rapids Fire Department donated more than $6,000 to the charity fund.