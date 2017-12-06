Jewell and Jackson earn major awards

Iowa State (3-5, 0-0 Big 12) fell to Iowa (9-1, 0-0 Big Ten) by a score of 61-55 on Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum.More >>
Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell and junior defensive back Josh Jackson have been named to the 2017 Walter Camp All-America First Team, by the Walter Camp Foundation.More >>
Hawkeyes land the state's top football recruitMore >>
Junior Matt Sacia (Eldridge) has been named one of the four finalists for the 2017 Gagliardi Trophy given to the most outstanding football player in NCAA Division IIIMore >>
Indiana University used a decisive 18-0 second-half run Monday night to give Indiana a 77-64 victory over Iowa.More >>
