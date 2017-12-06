Jewell and Jackson earn major awards

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell and junior defensive back Josh Jackson have been named to the 2017 Walter Camp All-America First Team, by the Walter Camp Foundation.

This is the fourth straight year Iowa has had a Walter Camp All-American, and third time in four years that player was named to the first team. It is also the first time in program history Iowa has had two defensive players named first team, and third time that Iowa has had multiple Walter Camp All-Americans (two in 1985, three in 2002).

Jewell, a native of Decorah, Iowa, was named to the first team after earning first-team honors by Big Ten coaches and media and Associated Press. He leads the Big Ten and ranks third nationally in tackles (125 total, 11.4 per game). He was one of five finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, and is a finalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy and Senior CLASS Award. Jewell was a semifinalist for the Bednarik and Butkus Awards. He was named the recipient of the Jack Lambert Award on Nov. 27.

Jewell is the third Hawkeye in program history to have three seasons with at least 115 tackles (Larry Station 83, 84, 85; Abdul Hodge 03, 04, 05). Jewell has led the team in tackles in each of the last two seasons (126 in 2015, 124 in 2016).

Jewell has 426 career tackles, fifth all-time in program history.

Jackson, a native of Corinth, Texas, is tied as the national leader with seven interceptions and earned all-conference recognition for the first time. He leads the nation with 25 passes defended and is tied for second in interception return touchdowns (two), and pass break-ups (18). He ranks third in interception return yards (163). Jackson’s seven interceptions rank fourth best for a single season at Iowa, just one from tying Iowa’s single-season record (Desmond King, 2015; Lou King, 1981; Nile Kinnick, 1939).

Jackson tied Iowa’s school record with two interception returns for touchdowns (B.J. Lowery, 2013) at Wisconsin, covering 43 and 52 yards. The previous week, Jackson tied Iowa’s school record with three interceptions in Iowa’s 55-24 win over No. 3 Ohio State. Jackson also had a forced fumble at Wisconsin, and a blocked field goal in a win over North Texas. He has started all 12 games this season and recorded 47 tackles. Jackson is a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.

Iowa (7-5) is bowl eligible for the 16th time in the last 17 seasons. The Hawkeyes will meet Boston College (7-5) in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27 (4:15 p.m. CT).