Rally against tax reform bill in Dubuque

The protesters sang an unusual Christmas carol.

"It won't be a Merry Christmas if the tax plan goes through!"

In front of Congressman Rod Blum's Dubuque office, the small, but determined group rallied against the Senate Republicans tax reform bill.

"It's gonna hurt 99 percent of us, and help one percent, the most wealthy in this country. I'm totally concerned about that," said Catherine Caitline of Dubuque.

The bill was passed by the Senate early Saturday morning. Only one Republican voted against it.

Compared to the House bill passed in November, it has fewer tax brackets. It also repeals the Obamacare individual mandate which requires people to have insurance.

The people in opposition said they have numerous concerns.

"The fear is there will be repercussions in terms of cuts in others things, such as social security, such as medicaid, medicare that kind of thing, that actually help real people," said Becky Sisco of Dubuque.

Another concern -- according to experts the Senate's version of the tax bill is expected to add more than one trillion dollars to the country's deficit over the next 10 years.

The Senate and the House now have to come to an agreement for the the final version of the tax bill. It will then be voted on.