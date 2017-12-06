'I am turning into a gentleman and I really like it': Program teaching area boys how to be gentlemen

Area elementary school students are on their way to becoming little gentlemen.

"From Boys to Men" is a program at Irving Elementary in Waterloo, teaching young boys some important lessons beyond the classroom.

Kevin Grieme and Adam Bolander are two of the volunteer leaders who started the program as a way to help mentor area boys.

Grieme says, "I had a lot of positive male role models in my life and to be one for these kids is pretty rewarding."

It started as an idea after seeing a similar program out of South Carolina. This is now the third group to go through the 10-week program. The little gentlemen are getting ready to graduation in just a couple of weeks.

Bolander says, "It's a complete transformation. On day one, you can just tell they haven't had the opportunities to be young gentlemen yet and then week 10 comes and they are ready to go with shirts tucked in, using polite language."

The boys learn the importance of respect, giving back and proper etiquette.

11-year-old Kayden Kite says, "I was so stubborn before and now I am turning into a gentleman and I really like it."

In true gentlemen fashion, they are even using their skills to help others as well.

11-year-old Benjamin Frazier says, "We gave sweaters to people who were cold in the school."

The young gentlemen taking in important lessons that will hopefully stick with them for years to come.

Kite says, "Everything is going to follow you, so you want to have good grades and you want to be nice, because when you are nice to other people they will be nice back."

Graduation will be December 20 at Irving Elementary.