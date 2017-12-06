DuPont releases statement after deadly workplace accident

DuPont Industrial Biosciences released a statement, after a worker was killed by a semi on Wednesday.

Our organization is devastated to confirm the news that one of our colleagues has lost his life today in a vehicle - related accident at our Cedar Rapids, IA facility. Although words are small comfort in times like these, DuPont wishes to extend our deepest sympathy for the family, friends and co-workers of this team member. We are in touch with the family to provide every possible measure of support during this incredibly difficult time and are providing on site counseling services for our employees.