DuPont releases statement after deadly workplace accident

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

DuPont Industrial Biosciences released a statement, after a worker was killed by a semi on Wednesday.

Our organization is devastated to confirm the news that one of our colleagues has lost his life today in a vehicle-related accident at our Cedar Rapids, IA facility.  Although words are small comfort in times like these, DuPont wishes to extend our deepest sympathy for the family, friends and co-workers of this team member. We are in touch with the family to provide every possible measure of support during this incredibly difficult time and are providing on site counseling services for our employees.
DuPont values the safety of our team members above all. That is why we are working closely with local authorities as they conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, which will take some time. As part of that investigation, we will be conducting our own top-to-bottom review of this incident and we will share what we learn with the relevant authorities. 
