Worker dies after being run over by semi in Cedar Rapids

An investigation is underway after a man died after being run over by a semi while at work.

Cedar Rapids police, fire, and ambulance responded to DuPont Industrial Bioscience around 10 a.m., Wednesday morning, after an employee was reportedly run over by a semi.

Police said first responders arrived to find a 46-year-old man injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to its website, DuPont Industrial Bioscience is a "science company dedicated to solving challenging global problems, while creating measurable and meaningful value for its customers, employees and shareholders."

The Cedar Rapids location is one of many DuPont has globally.