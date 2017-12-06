Worker dies after being run over by semi in Cedar Rapids - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Worker dies after being run over by semi in Cedar Rapids

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
Connect
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

An investigation is underway after a man died after being run over by a semi while at work.

Cedar Rapids police, fire, and ambulance responded to DuPont Industrial Bioscience around 10 a.m., Wednesday morning, after an employee was reportedly run over by a semi.

Police said first responders arrived to find a 46-year-old man injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to its website, DuPont Industrial Bioscience is a "science company dedicated to solving challenging global problems, while creating measurable and meaningful value for its customers, employees and shareholders."

The Cedar Rapids location is one of many DuPont has globally.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.