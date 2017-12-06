Man gets prison time in child endangerment case

Court records show an eastern Iowa man could serve seven years in prison after pleading guilty to two child endangerment charges.

29-year-old Jason Oloman pleaded guilty to a charge of Child Endangerment Causing Bodily Injury, along with an additional child endangerment charge in Black Hawk County court on Monday. Court records show the first charge carries a five-year prison sentence, while the second comes with a two-year prison sentence.

The case is tied to a 2013 Waterloo hospital visit for Oloman's twin daughters, who were given X-rays after they seemed to be in pain while being fed by hospital employees. Those X-rays revealed the then 3-month-old girls had fractured bones, and were underweight.

The girls' mother Lucy Schnieders was also sentenced on child endangerment charges in 2014. Online records show she's currently in custody in the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville.