PROGRAMMING NOTE: "Iowa's Mental Health Crisis" - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

PROGRAMMING NOTE: "Iowa's Mental Health Crisis"

Posted: Updated:
(KWWL) -

Tonight KWWL will air 'The Steele Report Special Edition: Iowa's Mental Health Crisis.'

The hour long special will air on KWWL 7.1 at 7:00 p.m.

'A Very Pentatonix Christmas Special' will air on Saturday, December 9th at 2:31 a.m. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.