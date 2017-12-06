Sen. Ernst comments on recognizing Jerusalem as capital of Israe - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Sen. Ernst comments on recognizing Jerusalem as capital of Israel

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL) -

Senator Joni Ernst has issued the following statement after the Trump Administration's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel:

“I am pleased President Trump is following through on a promise made by many U.S. presidents in the past. Recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is an important step forward for Israel, our strongest ally in the Middle East. It is essential that the United States continues to stand with our friends and trusted allies around the globe.”
