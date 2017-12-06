Colts and Colt Cadets release 2018 schedule

The Colts and Colt Cadets released their 2018 schedule Wednesday.

The Colts make their first appearance Monday, May 28 in Dubuque for a parade/park performance. Their summer premiere, along with the Colt Cadets, is Friday, June 22.

New this year on the Drum Corps International Tour is the DCI Midwestern Championships on July 15 in St. Louis.

For the Colts full schedule, visit http://colts.org/schedule-colts.html. You can find the full Colt Cadets schedule here: http://colts.org/schedule-cadets.html.