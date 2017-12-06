Arrest made in murder of Cedar Falls hunter

The Department of Criminal Investigation says a man is in custody, facing murder charges in the death of Cedar Falls hunter Curtis Ross.

Ross' body was found in rural Appanoose County on November 25. Police say Ethan Davis, 27, was arrested for the murder.

According to autopsy results, Ross died as a result of multiple stab wounds and gunshot wounds. After his body was found, investigators also found some ammunition magazines and ammo; they also reported finding spent rifle casings near Ross' body. Fingerprints found on the evidence, were a match to those of Davis, according to investigators.

Investigators also say Davis' car had blood inside of it, they found a rifle hidden under farm equipment in a remote part of his property. That rifle, they say, had Davis' fingerprints on it, as well as traces of blood.

Some of the evidence is still being processed by the state crime lab.

Davis is in the Wayne County Jail, he's been in custody since November 25 on separate charges.