6 women claim Weinstein cover up was racketeering - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

6 women claim Weinstein cover up was racketeering

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -
Six women have filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein, seeking to represent a class of "dozens, if not hundreds" of women who say they were assaulted by the movie mogul.
   The lawsuit was filed Wednesday at a federal court in New York. It claims that his actions to cover up the assaults amounted to civil racketeering.
   It claims that Weinstein and the companies he worked with colluded together to conceal Weinstein's widespread sexual harassment and assaults.
   A lawyer for Weinstein declined comment.
   According to the lawsuit, actresses and other women in the film industry were lured to industry events, hotel rooms, Weinstein's home, office meetings or auditions under the pretense that they were to discuss a project.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.