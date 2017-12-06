Prices for real Christmas trees up as much as 10 percent this ye - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Prices for real Christmas trees up as much as 10 percent this year

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
This year's Christmas celebration could cost a bit more.

Prices for real trees are up as much as 10 percent this year, just like last year.

Once you do find your tree, the goal is to keep it as fresh as possible. When picking it out, pull a branch slowly through your fingers, making sure no needles are loose or brittle.

Then, have your tree cut down. 

