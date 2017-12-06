Santa and reindeer show up at Cedar Falls Scheels - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Santa and reindeer show up at Cedar Falls Scheels

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Some eastern Iowa kids got to meet Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their reindeer. 

This all happened at Scheels in Cedar Falls on Tuesday, December 5th. 

KWWL asked some of the kids what they wanted for Christmas. 

"I really want what I already asked. Elsa and Charlotte's Spider," one kid said. 

"I want presents that Mommy can open and Mommy don't have to hold scissors," another kid said. 

The event lasted for about three hours.

