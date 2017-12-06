Oreo reveals "mystery" flavor

A mystery case with Oreo has been solved.

Nabisco came out with a mystery flavor of Oreo in October, and did not reveal the flavor. The cookie filled with flavored cream was white, and they were leaving it up to consumers to guess what it was. Oreo held a contest to guess the flavor. Next week, a $50,000 award will go to one lucky winner with the correct answer.

The flavor of the mystery Oreo is....Fruity Pebbles.