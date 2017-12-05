FULL RESULTS: Winners emerge in eastern Iowa run-off races

A handful of winners emerged in run-off races across eastern Iowa, nearly a month after original elections weren't enough to determine all of the winners.

People in eastern Iowa's largest city took to the polls to decide Cedar Rapids' next mayor, after eight years of Ron Corbett at the helm. Brad Hart will now move into that spot, with a decisive win over Monica Vernon in a race that was only three votes apart with nine precincts reporting. Once all 42 precincts were in, Hart had 9,518 votes to Vernon's 7,995. Hart's win comes after finishing about 10 percentage points behind Vernon in November's election, in which eight candidates made up the crowded field.

Another mayor was elected in Waverly tonight, where Dean Soash completed an intriguing run by ascending from write-in candidate to the city's mayor's office. Soash beat out the incumbent Charles Infelt on Tuesday, garnering 1,446 votes to Infelt's 888. Infelt had narrowly topped Soash by a 1,010-994 vote margin in November, but that result wasn't enough to decide the election the first time around. Soash will now take over in Bremer County's biggest city.

In Waukon, Pat Stone will also take over the mayor's seat with a win over Dwight Jones in a run-off race there. Unofficial results from the Allamakee County auditor have Stone coming out on top over Jones by a 395-236 vote margin.

A pivotal race for the at-large seat in the Cedar Falls City Council was also finally decided tonight -- as Ron Green topped LeaAnn Saul in that community. Green narrowly edged Saul in last month's initial election, but saw a much larger margin of victory tonight by carrying 70% of the vote. He received 2,901 votes to Saul's 1,212. Saul took to social media to congratulate Green as results poured in.

Another run-off race in the area had Ashley Vanorny winning the Cedar Rapids City Council District Five seat over the incumbent Justin Shields. Vanorny was paced with 1,437 votes over 922 submitted to Shields.