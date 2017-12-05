Hawkeyes land state's top football recruit

Hawkeyes land the state's top football recruitMore >>
Junior Matt Sacia (Eldridge) has been named one of the four finalists for the 2017 Gagliardi Trophy given to the most outstanding football player in NCAA Division IIIMore >>
Indiana University used a decisive 18-0 second-half run Monday night to give Indiana a 77-64 victory over Iowa.More >>
The Iowa State Cyclones rallied from a sluggish start to beat Northern Illinois 94-80 at Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones trailed 38-36 at halftime but used a big run in the second half to pick up its fifth straight win and improve to 5-2 on the season.More >>
Bennett Koch of UNI earns MVC Weekly honorMore >>
