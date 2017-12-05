Hawkeyes land state's top football recruit - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hawkeyes land state's top football recruit

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The Iowa Hawkeyes land the state's top football recruit. John Waggoner a 6'5" 230 pound defensive end out of West Des Moines Dowling.  Waggoner is the 20th ranked weakside defensive end in the country.  Waggoner verbally committed to the Hawkeyes on Tuesday.

