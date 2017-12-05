Clarksville boys and girls win - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Clarksville sweeps Riceville in basketball doubleheader

Clarksville swept past Riceville in a boys and girls high school doubleheader Tuesday night on the prep scoreboard.

The Clarksville girls took the opener, 50-34, while the boys ran past Riceville, 65-53.

