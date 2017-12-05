Natural gas pipeline explodes in northern Illinois, killing two

Authorities in northern Illinois say two men working on a farm field were killed and two others seriously injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion.

The Lee County Sheriff's Department says the explosion happened at about 9 a.m. Tuesday at a farm near Nachusa. Saukvalley.com reports that a tractor attempting to free another tractor that had become stuck lost traction and struck the pipe, causing it to explode.

The sheriff's office has not released the names of the victims until their families are notified.

The office also says one of the injured people is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

Nachusa is about 95 miles (152.88 kilometers) west of downtown Chicago.

