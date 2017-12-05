RESULTS: Pat Stone wins run-off election in Waukon

A new mayor is set to take the helm in Waukon, following a run-off election today.

Pat Stone has won today's run-off election over Dwight Jones, according to unofficial results from the Allamakee County Auditor.

Stone received 395 votes to Jones' 236. Absentee ballot totals were 83-49 in favor of Stone, while Stone also received 312 in-person votes at the NICC Center to Jones' 187.