Cedar Rapids polling place moving due to gas smell - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Rapids polling place moving due to gas smell

Posted: Updated:
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -
A special-election polling place in Cedar Rapids is moving, after people smell gas.
The River of Life Ministries Precinct 01 is being moved to the Community of Christ Church.
The Community of Christ Church is located at 1500 Blairs Ferry Rd. NE.
Voting continues through 8:00 Tuesday night. 
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.